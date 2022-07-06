scorecardresearch
Vistara aircraft engine fails after landing at Delhi airport, passengers safe

After vacating the runway, the engine number 2 of the aircraft was shut down as pilots wanted to do single-engine taxiing using engine number 1, DGCA officials said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 5:35:26 pm
The airline said one of the engines had developed a "minor" electrical malfunction after the aircraft landed at IGIA. (Image: Air Vistara, Representational)

An engine of a Vistara aircraft on way from Bangkok failed after it landed at the Delhi airport but all passengers disembarked safely, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

The airline said one of the engines had developed a “minor” electrical malfunction after the aircraft landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

However, as engine number 1 failed at the end of the taxi way, a tow truck was brought to take the aircraft to the parking bay, they said.

All passengers safely disembarked from the plane, they said.

In a statement, a Vistara spokesperson said: “After landing in Delhi, while taxing to the parking bay, our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on 05July, 2022. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay.”

