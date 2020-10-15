Virgin Atlantic launches flights between India and Manchester

The sale of tickets starts from October 20.

Virgin Atlantic, the airline founded by British businessman Richard Branson, on Thursday launched direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Manchester in the United Kingdom. The Mumbai-Manchester flight will fly three times a week, while the Delhi-Manchester flight will fly twice a week. The sale of tickets starts from October 20.

The Mumbai-Manchester flight will fly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, starting December 20, 2020, while the Delhi-Manchester flight will fly on every Wednesday and Saturday, starting January 6, 2021.

The fares for the Mumbai-Manchester flight start from Rs 49,885 in the economy class and go up till Rs 2,07,270 in the upper class. On the other hand, the fares for the Delhi-Manchester flight start from Rs 52,369 in the economy class and go up till Rs 2,16,150 for the upper class.

We’re delighted to announce the launch of our new services to Delhi and Mumbai from Manchester. We will be flying three times per week to Mumbai from December and twice weekly to Delhi from January, opening up 130,000 more seats between Manchester and India. On sale 20 October 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/AhG2sSz6Yo — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) October 15, 2020

According to the airlines, these new services will open up over 1,30,000 seats between India and Manchester and “aim to respond to the large, fast-growing demand to visit friends and relatives as well as capturing demand for business and leisure travel to the region as global economies gradually recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, said, “We’re delighted to launch new flying from our home in the north in Manchester. India boasts the largest foreign-born population in the UK and we’re anticipating that post-Covid-19, the demand to travel home to visit loved ones will increase.”

“Following the relaunch of services from Heathrow to Mumbai and Delhi in September 2020, these new services from Manchester represent our continued investment in India. We look forward to welcoming travellers from the North and Midlands onboard as demand for leisure and business travel gradually increases to the region.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd