‘Vihaan.AI’: Air India’s 30% market share plan

Air India on Thursday outlined a five-year roadmap aimed at re-establishing itself as a world-class carrier while achieving a market share of 30 per cent in the domestic market.

The Tata group-owned airline, which plans to induct 30 new wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, said the plan is code-named ‘Vihaan.AI’, which in Sanskrit means dawn of a new era. The airline would focus on expanding the fleet of aircraft, adding routes and revamping the customer proposition.

Air India reported a domestic market share of 8.4 per cent in July. The total number of passengers flying annually in the country is likely to hit 400 million in about seven years.

“Over the next five years, Air India will strive to increase its market share to at least 30 per cent in the domestic market while significantly growing the international routes from the present market share. The plan is aimed at putting Air India on a path to sustained growth, profitability and market leadership,” the airline said in a release.

Air India MD-CEO Campbell Wilson said in a statement that “Vihaan.AI is our transformation plan to make AI the world class airline it once was, and that it deserves to be again”. FE