scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

‘Vihaan.AI’: Air India’s 30% market share plan

The Tata group-owned airline, which plans to induct 30 new wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, said the plan is code-named ‘Vihaan.AI’, which in Sanskrit means dawn of a new era.

Air India’s 30% market share plan, air india, Tata Group, aviation sector, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsAir India reported a domestic market share of 8.4 per cent in July. The total number of passengers flying annually in the country is likely to hit 400 million in about seven years.

Air India on Thursday outlined a five-year roadmap aimed at re-establishing itself as a world-class carrier while achieving a market share of 30 per cent in the domestic market.

The Tata group-owned airline, which plans to induct 30 new wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, said the plan is code-named ‘Vihaan.AI’, which in Sanskrit means dawn of a new era. The airline would focus on expanding the fleet of aircraft, adding routes and revamping the customer proposition.

Air India reported a domestic market share of 8.4 per cent in July. The total number of passengers flying annually in the country is likely to hit 400 million in about seven years.

“Over the next five years, Air India will strive to increase its market share to at least 30 per cent in the domestic market while significantly growing the international routes from the present market share. The plan is aimed at putting Air India on a path to sustained growth, profitability and market leadership,” the airline said in a release.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...Premium
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...

Air India MD-CEO Campbell Wilson said in a statement that “Vihaan.AI is our transformation plan to make AI the world class airline it once was, and that it deserves to be again”.  FE

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-09-2022 at 12:59:28 am
Next Story

Ervine fit to captain Zimbabwe at T20 World Cup

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement