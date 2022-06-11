US, Germany ease Covid test norms for flyers but some caveats stay put

Even as Covid caseload is once again on a rise in India, countries are easing requirements for international travel into their jurisdictions. Friday, the German Embassy in New Delhi updated its travel advisory to say that all Covid-19 restrictions for entry into Germany will preliminarily be lifted effective June 11, 12pm CET. “From that date, travel from India to Germany will be permitted for all travel purposes (including tourism and visits). For entry into Germany no proof of vaccination, recovery or testing is required any longer,” the advisory noted.

However, it added that “some venues in Germany may require proof of vaccination for access”. Last month, the country had announced acceptance of its recognition of Covaxin for travel to Germany starting June 1.

Separately, as per a report by Associated Press, the Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the US take a Covid test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The report said, citing a senior administration official, that the mandate will expire Sunday at 12:01am EDT, adding that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined it is no longer necessary.

These decisions have come at a time when the number of Covid-19 positive cases are rising. India reported a total of 7,584 new Covid infections in the 24 hours preceding Friday evening, taking the total number of cases in the country to 4,32,05,106, according to the Union Health Ministry. Delhi alone on Friday recorded 655 fresh Covid cases and two more deaths, making it the second consecutive day when daily cases were in excess of 600.

Over the last few months, several other countries have also eased requirements for travel into their jurisdictions. Effective May 2, Switzerland lifted nearly all its entry restrictions that it had introduced to curb Covid spread. Similarly, effective May 1, Thailand had removed RT-PCR testing requirements for international travellers, while introducing two different entry schemes for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.