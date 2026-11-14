Flights halted at airports across US due to ATC communications problems: FAA

The announcement means flights ​in the air may land, but flights ⁠on the ground cannot take off.

By: Reuters
1 min readUpdated: Nov 14, 2026 03:05 AM IST
US FAA grounds all departing flights, US Federal Aviation Administration, US FAA grounds all flights, US FAA grounds all departing flights due to extraordinary circumstance, Indian express news, current affairsFriday was the second nationwide ground stop of all departures since the September 11, 2001, attacks. The other ​happened in ​January 2023, ⁠when the FAA paused all domestic departures for less than two ​hours. (File)
AI Narration

The US Federal Aviation Administration issued a ​national ground stop of all departing flights ‌on Friday “due to extraordinary circumstance and reasons for safety” after the agency earlier reported serious air traffic ​control communications issues.

The announcement means flights ​in the air may land, but flights ⁠on the ground cannot take off.

Shortly before ​the announcement, the FAA halted traffic in Chicago ​due to air traffic control communications issues. The agency said, “All departing traffic should remain groundstopped until further ​notice.” The FAA said international flights will ​be managed on a case-by-case basis.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The FAA did not immediately ‌respond ⁠to a request for comment.

Friday was the second nationwide ground stop of all departures since the September 11, 2001, attacks. The other ​happened in ​January 2023, ⁠when the FAA paused all domestic departures for less than two ​hours.

Last year, Congress approved $12.5 billion to ​fix ⁠the FAA’s aging communications system, and on Friday the FAA and White House asked Congress for ⁠another $30.1 ​billion to address other ​issues.

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments