Flights halted at airports across US due to ATC communications problems: FAA

The US Federal Aviation Administration issued a ​national ground stop of all departing flights ‌on Friday “due to extraordinary circumstance and reasons for safety” after the agency earlier reported serious air traffic ​control communications issues.

The announcement means flights ​in the air may land, but flights ⁠on the ground cannot take off.

Shortly before ​the announcement, the FAA halted traffic in Chicago ​due to air traffic control communications issues. The agency said, “All departing traffic should remain groundstopped until further ​notice.” The FAA said international flights will ​be managed on a case-by-case basis.

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The FAA did not immediately ‌respond ⁠to a request for comment.