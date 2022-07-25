UDAN beneficiaries cross 1 crore mark: Govt

July 25, 2022 2:01:46 pm
More than one crore flyers have availed the benefit of’UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, a central government initiative that aims to air connectivity to Tier 2 and 3 cities at low fares.
Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen (Dr) V K Singh (Retd) told Parliament last week that Rs 4,500 crore has been allocated by the central government for the revival of unserved and underserved airports.
As per a tweet shared by the Minister of Civil Aviation, the benefits of the UDAN scheme were availed by 2.6 lakh flyers in 2017-18, 12.4 lakh in 2018-19, 29.9 lakh in 2019-20, 14.9 lakh in 2020-21 and 32.9 lakh in 2021-22.
The government has also accorded in-principle approval for the setting up of 21 greenfield airports across the country, which includes Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Shirdi and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Hassan and Shivamogga in Karnataka, Dabra (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh, Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh.
The UDAN scheme, launched in 2017, aims at interconnecting the small cities and also small cities with big cities, in addition to keeping airfare low for making flying affordable.
Under the scheme, the airfare for a one-hour journey by aircraft or half an hour’s journey by helicopter for about 500 km, has been fixed at Rs 2,500.
The aviation company that seeks the lowest subsidy is awarded the contract, and it has to reserve a half or a minimum of nine and a maximum of 40 seats under UDAN.
Last week, domestic airlines SpiceJet announced 26 new domestic flights under the UDAN scheme that will connect Nashik with Hyderabad, Delhi with Khajuraho and several other destinations.
