Tuesday, June 07, 2022
UAE-bound Air Arabia flight makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad

The official said that the flight, operated on a five-year old Airbus A320, landed safely at Ahmedabad around 9.25pm Monday.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
June 8, 2022 2:46:53 am
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an inquiry. (File)

An Air Arabia aircraft flying from Chittagong in Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi, UAE, made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport after one of its engines failed mid-air, a senior DGCA official said Tuesday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an inquiry. The official said that the flight, operated on a five-year old Airbus A320, landed safely at Ahmedabad around 9.25pm Monday.

“None of the passengers or crew members were injured and the aircraft landed safely, the official added.

