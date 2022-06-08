UAE-bound Air Arabia flight makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
June 8, 2022 2:46:53 am
An Air Arabia aircraft flying from Chittagong in Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi, UAE, made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport after one of its engines failed mid-air, a senior DGCA official said Tuesday.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an inquiry. The official said that the flight, operated on a five-year old Airbus A320, landed safely at Ahmedabad around 9.25pm Monday.
“None of the passengers or crew members were injured and the aircraft landed safely, the official added.
