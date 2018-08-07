Two Jet Airways pilots grounded after Riyadh taxiway take-off bid

Jet had earlier issued a statement saying that “Jet Airways flight 9W523, from Riyadh-Mumbai of 03rd August, 2018, departed the runway, following an aborted takeoff at Riyadh Airport”. Jet had earlier issued a statement saying that “Jet Airways flight 9W523, from Riyadh-Mumbai of 03rd August, 2018, departed the runway, following an aborted takeoff at Riyadh Airport”.

THE FLYING licences of two Jet Airways pilots have been suspended by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after a Mumbai-bound Boeing 737 flight they were in charge of, with 149 people on board, attempted to take off from a taxiway at Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia last Friday.

Taxiways are designated paths at airports used for connecting runways with other facilities such as terminal buildings, aprons and hangars. At most large airports, runways have parallel taxiways that are clearly marked to differentiate the two.

“Jet Airways is in contact with the DGCA and has extended all co-operation with regard to the incident. The airline will continue to adhere to all requirements as laid down by the regulator. The matter is currently under investigation and we cannot comment on this issue. At Jet Airways, safety is of paramount importance of its crew and guests,” the Mumbai-based airline said in a statement posted on Twitter Monday.

Jet had earlier issued a statement saying that “Jet Airways flight 9W523, from Riyadh-Mumbai of 03rd August, 2018, departed the runway, following an aborted takeoff at Riyadh Airport”. It did not specify any reason for the aborted take-off.

On Monday, a statement from the Saudi Aviation Investigation Bureau shed more light on the incident. “Initial factual information confirm that the aircraft attempted take off from taxiway (K), parallel to take off designated runway (R33), while visibility was high and no obstacles or FOD (foreign object debris) on the taxiway, the aircraft accelerated with full take-off power and exceeded the taxiway onto unpaved area ending up close to the exit of taxiway (G4) north of taxiway (K),” the Bureau said.

“The Aviation Investigation Bureau is conducting a safety investigation into the event with participation of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of India,” it added.

A senior DGCA official said the regulator has “suspended the flying licence of both the pilots involved in the runway excursion incident at Riyadh, pending investigation”.

In July last year, an Air Canada flight cleared to land on runway 28R at San Francisco International Airport, lined up on parallel taxiway C, which had four airplanes on it awaiting take-off clearance. According to information released by the US National Transportation Safety Board, the flight descended below 100 feet above the ground and initiated a go-around after overflying the first airplane on the taxiway.

