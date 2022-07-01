Turkish Airlines, IndiGo resume codeshare flight deal

The national flag carrier airline of Türkiye, Turkish Airlines, and IndiGo, announced the resumption of their codeshare flights, in a joint statement on Friday.

The agreement allows each airline to sell seats on other’s flights. “Currently, Turkish Airlines operates a daily flight on Delhi-Istanbul and Mumbai-Istanbul routes, whereas IndiGo operates a daily flight on Delhi-Istanbul route and is also planning to add a second frequency from August 2022,” the statement read.

Through this codeshare agreement between the two airlines, customers will have the “convenience of purchasing connecting flights using one reservation, and a smooth ticketing, check-in, boarding and baggage check experience during the entire journey.”

Scheduled operations restarted in a phased manner with the first flight on June 29, 2022.

The codeshare is considered as Bilateral Free Flow Codeshare wherein both the airlines will place its code on another’s flights. For example, according to the codeshare, a passenger will be able to book a single ticket on Turkish Airlines’s website to travel from Istanbul to Bengaluru. While the Istanbul-Mumbai leg will be on Turkish’s flight, the Mumbai-Bengaluru flight will be on IndiGo’s flight.

Such a passenger will receive its check-in baggage directly at the Bengaluru airport as he or she is travelling on a single ticket due to the codeshare agreement.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The agreement will enable Turkish Airlines and India’s largest airline to provide more flexibility of choice to the customers on route between İstanbul and India.

IndiGo had in December 2018 announced a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines but it was suspended from March 23, 2020, onwards due to the suspension of scheduled international flights amid the coronavirus pandemic. India resumed scheduled international flights on March 27 this year.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, already has codeshare agreements with Qatar Airways, American Airlines and Air France-KLM airlines.

(With inputs from PTI)