Air New Zealand may soon provide sleeper pods for economy class travellers

New Zealand airline Air New Zealand on Wednesday announced that it has developed a sleeping pod prototype for its economy class passengers to help them cope with long-hour flights.

The prototype, which has been termed as Economy Skynest by the airline, comes with six full-length lie-flat sleep pods, similar to those in trains or capsule hotels. Each of the Economy Skynest would be 200 cm long and 58 cm wide.

Each pod will be including a full-size pillow, sheets and blanket, earplugs along with privacy curtains and lighting designed for sleep.

Air New Zealand further said that they are exploring other features such as a separate reading light, personal device USB outlet and ventilation outlet for the Economy Skynest.

“A clear pain point for economy travellers on long-haul flights is the inability to stretch out. The development of the Economy Skynest is a direct response to that challenge,” the airlines’ Chief Marketing and Customer Officer Mike Tod said in a statement.

He further added that the Economy Skynest would be aimed at some of their longest flights, including an upcoming Auckland to New York service which is going to take 17 hours and 40 minutes.

Tod also said when that route is launched, then the airlines will take a decision on whether to go ahead with the Skynest next year after assesses the performance of the new route.

The airline also said that it would need to get the Economy Skynest certified with the necessary regulators before its implemented in their flights. The company also said that it is open to other airlines for licensing the Skynest.

