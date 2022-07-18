Own operations a priority, there may be opportunity to have partner in India: Sakari Romu, GM India for Finnair

Helsinki-based legacy airline Finnair is set to expand its services in India by adding a flight to Mumbai next month, as it also continues to look beyond Delhi and Mumbai for other destinations in the country, Sakari Romu, general manager India for Finnair, told Pranav Mukul in an interview. Romu also spoke about the airline’s plans to look for a local partner in India, and on the potential re-emergence of low-cost long-haul travel.

Edited excerpts:

You mentioned that your flights to China have reduced from 40 per week to just one. Where is this surplus capacity being deployed?

If you look at the time before Covid, we had around 370 daily departures, and this year, we are flying about 70 per cent of that on our own, 10 per cent we have been able to wet-lease to British Airways and Lufthansa Group. And by winter of 2023, we will be above 80 per cent but not 100 per cent.

Within India, are you looking at destinations other than Delhi and Mumbai?

We are looking but nothing concrete yet. But certainly, we are making the calculations, but that’s normal business for an airline.

Are you looking at destinations from where you’re getting traffic from into hubs like Delhi and Mumbai?

At the moment, we do not have a local airline partner in India. I think we have been successful, and I would like to see a good airline partner in India that would help in any way. But that’s not something we can’t live without. Demand just from Delhi and surrounding areas is taking up our capacity, and it’s picking up. If you look at the other end, there was a strong trend before Covid, the travel to Scandinavian destinations, Helsinki and Baltic destinations from India was increasing strongly — by about 40 per cent every year. That’s something, which will recur. About 15 per cent of our customers are Finnish visiting India, and if we look only Finland as the destination, about 10 per cent of our customers are Indians visiting only Finland, and all the others are transfer, where the most important destination is the US.

So in the medium term, what would be the priority for Finnair to go to other destinations in India — having an airline partner or flying directly?

In my opinion, we should look for help or have a good cooperation with a partner. But first come our own operations. At a certain point, there might be an opportunity to have a partner in India.

Because of the higher oil prices and the longer flying time for Finnair, how are you dealing with the fare part of business?

We are trying to effect our prices but finally it is the Indian customer who decides what is the correct price for Finnair and we really have to ensure our prices are set according to the market.

Finnair has a business class fare with no baggage allowance. That is quite unusual…

That is something I have had lot of discussions about. Especially in China and also India, probably the market has not experienced that kind of product, where the customer is only looking for a comfortable in-flight experience. In Europe, and the US, it is very common — no luggage, no change fees, but you’re travelling on business class. But the market in India is not ready for that. It is not something very new. We’ve had such products in Europe for years.

But how has the Indian customer responded to this fare offering?

We will do a study and make changes to this product, and we have faced the same cases in other markets and in some markets, we have taken out the product totally. But I think, India will be also ready in the near future, where people are buying the cheapest possible business class fare. Maybe it is too new for India right now.

The Airbus A321XLR is coming out soon and it is expected to change the dynamics of medium to long-haul low-cost travel. How does a full-service airline respond to this scenario?

I think especially now, if we think about making an airline profitable or making a certain route profitable, you can count on passengers but cargo also has a very big role. All those light version of flying impacts opportunities for cargo revenues. Cargo has always played a big role in our business, from India as well.