Thai Vietjet to launch Ahmedabad-Bangkok flight from Oct 1

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 6:47:24 pm
Thai Vietjet on Wednesday said it will launch a flight on the Ahmedabad-Bangkok route from October 1 onwards.
The flight will operate three times a week, the Thai low-cost airline said in a statement.
Thai Vietjet has a fleet of 16 aircraft.
Currently, fully vaccinated passengers are allowed to travel to Thailand.
