Technical glitches in two SpiceJet aircraft

Passengers of a Bengaluru to Delhi SpiceJet flight (SG-8720) were stranded for at least 10 hours on Saturday after their aircraft made an “emergency” landing at Nagpur airport following a technical glitch.

Another aircraft of the domestic carrier was forced to make an unscheduled landing on Saturday following technical issues. The Mumbai to Chennai flight (SG-611) had to return to Mumbai due to technical glitches later in the morning, an airline spokesperson said. The plane took off for Chennai after the issue was rectified, the official said.

The SG-8720 flight, which was scheduled to depart at 10 pm on Friday, took off from Bangalore at 11.30 pm. The aircraft was supposed to land at Delhi airport by 12.45 am, but had to make an emergency landing in Nagpur at 1.30 am.

Passengers alleged that they were forced to stay inside the aircraft carrier from 1.30 am to 5.30 am, after the airline officials informed them that they did not operate out of Nagpur airport and had no ground support.

“We were told an aircraft is coming from Mumbai with engineers. Then the airline officials said one aircraft is coming from Bengaluru. But none came,” Surabhi Saraogi, a passenger, said. Later in the morning, passengers were informed that engineers, who were asked to rush to Nagpur, had refused to come to provide support.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the flight had to be directed to Nagpur due to technical issues. “An alternate aircraft was sent to Nagpur. It is clarified that the aircraft made a normal landing, and not an emergency landing in Nagpur.”