Air France deboards 26 passengers from Delhi-Paris flight due to technical glitch

The airline crew is seen making an announcement that around 26 passengers would need to be offloaded with their checked-in luggage for the plane to be able to take off, due to a technical problem.

It is not known whether alternate arrangements were done by the airlines, which is usually done in such cases.

Around 26 passengers of a Paris-bound Air France flight AF225 were asked to deboard voluntarily due to a “technical problem” before the take-off at New Delhi airport in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, the airline crew is seen making an announcement that nearly 26 passengers need to be offloaded with their checked-in luggage for the plane to be able to take off, due to a technical problem. The airline staff then urged the passengers to disembark for the plane to take-off.

This comes just a few days after Air France, which is among the top three European airline conglomerates, announced that they will increase its passenger-carrying capacity between India and Europe by more than 25 per cent from this winter.

