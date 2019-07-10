Air France deboards 26 passengers from Delhi-Paris flight due to technical glitch

Around 26 passengers of a Paris-bound Air France flight AF225 were asked to deboard voluntarily due to a “technical problem” before the take-off at New Delhi airport in the wee hours of Wednesday.

#WATCH Staff of Air France flight AF225 from Delhi to Paris asks 26 passengers to voluntarily disembark, as their checked-in luggage would need to be offloaded for the plane to be able to take off, due to a technical problem. pic.twitter.com/LKw5Csq7IE — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

In a video posted by news agency ANI, the airline crew is seen making an announcement that nearly 26 passengers need to be offloaded with their checked-in luggage for the plane to be able to take off, due to a technical problem. The airline staff then urged the passengers to disembark for the plane to take-off.

It is not known whether alternate arrangements were made by the airlines, which is usually done in such cases.

This comes just a few days after Air France, which is among the top three European airline conglomerates, announced that they will increase its passenger-carrying capacity between India and Europe by more than 25 per cent from this winter.