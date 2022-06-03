Tata Projects to construct Noida International Airport

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), the concessionaire for the upcoming Noida International Airport has selected Tata Projects Ltd to undertake the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the new Greenfield airport coming up at Jewar.

The mandate

As part of the agreement, Tata Projects will construct the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities and other ancillary buildings at Noida International Airport.

“Together with Tata Projects, we’re working to deliver a passenger terminal, runway, and other airport infrastructure with a capacity of 12 million passengers annually, by 2024. We are aiming to enable, promote and strengthen all-inclusive sustainable development of aviation ecosystem in India. Noida International Airport will bolster employment generation and economic growth in the state as well as the country,” said Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, YIAPL.

YIAPL is a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, which has been incorporated as a Special Purpose Vehicle to develop the greenfield Noida International Airport at Jewar. The Government of Uttar Pradesh signed the concession agreement with YIAPL on October 7, 2020, to commence the development of the Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar. The company is responsible for implementing the Public-Private Partnership project together with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, New Okhla Industrial Development Authority, and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.

Other projects

For Tata Projects, while this is the first major project being undertaken on the airports side, the company is undertaking projects including the New Parliament Building, Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, multiple stretches of Dedicated Freight Corridors, and Metro Rail Lines across various cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.

Currently, much of India’s private airport expansion is being undertaken by Larsen & Toubro’s arm L&T Construction, which has build Delhi’s Terminal-3, Mumbai’s Terminal-2, the Kannur International Airport, in addition to doing airport expansion works in various cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad. The company is also received the contract to build the Greenfield airport at Navi Mumbai.