International flight to remain suspended till June 30

Suspension of scheduled international flights has been extended till June 30, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday. The decision comes when India is battling the second wave of the covid pandemic, even though there is a decline in cases over the past few weeks.

However the restriction shall not apply to the international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA, the order said.

The order also exempt international scheduled flights allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis, the DGCA added.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended since March 23, last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, flights under the Vande Bharat Mission, operating since May 2020, under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with select countries were not affected by the ban.

Air bubble pact between two countries allows the operation of special international flights between their territories. India has air bubble pacts with around 27 countries including the US, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France.

