Submit plan for required funds: Govt to Air India

The government’s unsuccessful attempt to bring in a strategic investor for flag-carrier Air India stymied the plans for the debt-laden airline’s growth and turnaround, and to address the issues now that the disinvestment has been put on hold, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked the carrier to submit a plan of funds required as support from the Centre. For this, a committee comprising some of the airline’s directors, headed by the chairman and managing director Pradeep Singh Kharola, has been set up within Air India to work out the modalities, officials said.

For the short-term, a senior Air India official said, Rs 2,200 crore has been sought from the government as equity infusion to meet the working capital requirements including salary payouts. For the third month in a row, the airline delayed the payment of salaries by not paying the employees’ dues for May. Air India employees generally get paid by the 30th or the 31st of every month, but it is understood that May salaries were paid as late as June 15. On June 5, the airline had floated a tender seeking government-guaranteed short-term loans from banks and financial institutions of Rs 1,000 crore to meet “urgent” working capital requirements. When the disinvestment process was underway, banks had revoked the working capital loans citing the issue of guarantee once the government parted with its 76 per cent stake in Air India. However, given the failed disinvestment bid, the government has now decided to back the Rs 1,000-crore loan.

The plan that is being formulated by the committee of directors will also take a call on the fleet requirements of Air India for the future given that all its existing orders have been fulfilled and the airline currently does not have any pending aircraft orders. During May, Air India had a domestic market share of 12.8 per cent and flew at a load factor of 81.3 per cent during the month. Apart from the plan to review airline’s operations, the Air India-specific Alternate Mechanism headed by Union Minister Arun Jaitley will review the situation of the carrier’s disinvestment, which has been put on hold for now. However, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, on Wednesday, told reporters that the government was committed to the strategic disinvestment of Air India despite the conclusion of the process to sell 76 per cent stake in the airline.

The decision to end the disinvestment process in its current form was taken at a Monday meeting of the aforementioned group of ministers headed by Jaitley. Under the proposed plan, the government was to sell 76 per cent stake in Air India along with complete divestment of low-cost arm Air India Express and a 50 per cent stake in AI-SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd — an equal joint venture with Singapore’s SATS. For this plan, the government did not receive a single bid during the window. The government’s transaction adviser EY, post the closure of the window for seeking bids, had cited three main reasons due to which no bids were received – the government not selling 100 per cent of the airline, retention of existing crop of employees and running the airline at arm’s length for the first three years.

