Srinagar airport’s capacity set to be tripled as Cabinet gives nod to Rs 1,677-crore expansion plan

The Srinagar airport is set to get a makeover with the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approving a major expansion project at an estimated cost of Rs 1,677 crore.
The redevelopment is expected to more than triple the airport’s passenger-handling capacity, to 10 million passengers per year from the current 3 million, and is expected to be completed in four years. The project will be funded fully by equity from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
The Srinagar airport is a military airport — housed in the Indian Air Force’s Budgam airbase —with the AAI operating the civil enclave. The airport handled almost 4.5 million passengers in 2024-25, significantly higher than its 3 million-per-annum capacity.
“The new Civil Enclave project, spread over 73.18 acres, will feature a state-of-the-art terminal building spanning 71,500 square meters (including 20,659 square meters of existing structure), designed to serve 2,900 passengers during peak hours (up from 950 at present) and an annual capacity of 10 million passengers per annum,” the government said in a release. The expanded apron will equip the airport with 15 aircraft parking bays from nine bays at present.
The project will also include the construction of a multi-level car parking facility for 1,000 cars, barracks for 1,344 security personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and accommodation for AAI staff.
“Beyond infrastructure enhancement, the project is expected to significantly boost tourism and economic growth by improving connectivity to iconic attractions, including Dal Lake, Shankaracharya Temple and the Mughal Gardens, thereby generating employment opportunities, stimulating investment, and reinforcing Srinagar’s position as a premier tourist and economic destination. The development of the Civil Enclave thus represents a transformative step toward delivering world-class infrastructure, offering better facilities for passengers and enhanced connectivity, while showcasing the cultural and natural splendour of Kashmir to the world,” the government said.
Between 2019-20 and 2024-25, passenger traffic at the Srinagar airport grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The forecast for CAGR in passenger numbers till 2029-30 is 9.4%, leading to passenger throughput of around 7 million by 2029-30. As per the government’s forecast, the airport is expected to handle 10 million passengers by 2034-35.
According to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium, the Srinagar airport currently handles around 350 flight movements a week—176 arrivals and 176 departures. With growth in tourism expected to lead to a rise in travel demand in the region, flight traffic to Srinagar is expected to pick up further in the coming years. Over the past few years, flight routes to Srinagar, particularly from major cities like Delhi and Mumbai, have seen significant growth in flight traffic.
Architecturally, the new terminal will reflect a harmonious blend of modern design and the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir, incorporating traditional elements such as intricate woodwork and locally inspired craftsmanship while maintaining operational efficiency through streamlined passenger processing areas, spacious lounges, and advanced security and check-in facilities, the government statement added.
Stating that sustainability will be a “cornerstone” of the project, the government said the project will include features like advanced water harvesting systems, maximised natural lighting to reduce energy consumption, and the use of locally sourced eco-friendly materials to minimise the carbon footprint. This project is targeted to achieve the five-star GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) rating. GRIHA is India’s national rating system for green buildings.
