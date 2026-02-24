Srinagar airport’s capacity set to be tripled as Cabinet gives nod to Rs 1,677-crore expansion plan

The project will be funded fully by equity from the Airports Authority of India (AAI). (Wikimedia Commons)

The Srinagar airport is set to get a makeover with the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approving a major expansion project at an estimated cost of Rs 1,677 crore.

The redevelopment is expected to more than triple the airport’s passenger-handling capacity, to 10 million passengers per year from the current 3 million, and is expected to be completed in four years. The project will be funded fully by equity from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The Srinagar airport is a military airport — housed in the Indian Air Force’s Budgam airbase —with the AAI operating the civil enclave. The airport handled almost 4.5 million passengers in 2024-25, significantly higher than its 3 million-per-annum capacity.