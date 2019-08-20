SpiceJet to shift Mumbai operations to CSIA’s Terminal 2 from October 1

Private carrier SpiceJet has decided to shift its entire Mumbai operations, domestic and international, to Terminal-2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The transition will take place with effect from October 1.

A statement by the airlines said that the move is being made to bring all its operations under one terminal and also to substantially cut down the costs for the airline. The transition is being planned and implemented by the airline with the support of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to enhance passenger convenience, the statement said.

“Beginning October 1, 2019, SpiceJet’s entire operations (passenger and cargo) at Mumbai Airport would be consolidated at Terminal 2. A single Terminal operation would not just help SpiceJet substantially cut down its costs but provide our passengers a seamless and smooth travel experience as they transit between domestic and international flights at one of the country’s busiest airports,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

In the past four months, SpiceJet has announced 78 new flights connecting Mumbai, thereby enhancing its operations from the city. It now flies to a host of new cities from the country’s financial capital to domestic destinations such as Madurai, Jammu (via Srinagar), Dehradun, Guwahati, Jaipur, Amritsar, Mangalore, Coimbatore, Belagavi etc. as well as international hotspots such as Jeddah, Dhaka, Riyadh, Hong Kong and Bangkok.

Between April and August 9, 2019, SpiceJet has added 36 aircraft to its fleet. These include 29 Boeing 737 NG aircraft, five Bombardier Q400s and two B737 freighters.