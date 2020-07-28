SpiceJet to fly long-haul flights from Amsterdam on Aug 1, 2 to repatriate Indians

With this, the airline will overtake other carriers such as IndiGo and Vistara, in the race to start long-haul flights. (File) With this, the airline will overtake other carriers such as IndiGo and Vistara, in the race to start long-haul flights. (File)

Low-cost airline SpiceJet, which has so far operated domestic and short to medium haul international flights, is starting its long-haul operations with a charter flights from Amsterdam to Bengaluru and Hyderabad on August 1 and August 2, respectively. With this, the airline will overtake other carriers such as IndiGo and Vistara, in the race to start long-haul flights. Currently, flag-carrier Air India is the only Indian airline flying long-haul international to destinations in Europe and the US.

For this, SpiceJet started by approaching the Indian community in the Netherlands, who have been wanting to come back home but have not been able to due to Covid shutdowns. Meanwhile, the carrier launched negotiations to wet-lease wide-bodied aircraft to fly on these sectors.

The Bombay Flying Club is India’s first DGCA-approved drone training school

New Delhi: Mumbai-based flight training institute The Bombay Flying Club has become India’s first approved drone training school after receiving clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“Based on information provided and undertaking, this office hereby accords exemption from CAR Section 3, Series X, Part I, Bombay Flying Club, Mumbai for conducting remote pilot training using Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems. The above stated exemption shall be valid for 1 year from the date of issue of this letter or until the operationalization of Digital Sky Platform, whichever is earlier,” a DGCA order said. —PRANAV MUKUL

