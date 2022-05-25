scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Must Read

SpiceJet settles dispute with Credit Suisse

The settlement and consent terms, executed on May 23, have also been filed before the Supreme Court for final orders, the airline said in a statement.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: May 25, 2022 11:59:32 am
spicejet, spicejet flies to us, spicejet flies to united states, spicejet news, spicejet shares, spicejet stock price, spicejet update, aviation sector news, business news, indian express businessA SpiceJet Ltd. aircraft stands at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Domestic no-frills carrier SpiceJet said on Wednesday said it has signed and concluded the settlement and consent terms with Credit Suisse in a pending dispute with the latter.

The settlement and consent terms, executed on May 23, have also been filed before the Supreme Court for final orders, the airline said in a statement.

The settlement involves payment of a certain amount upfront and the balance amount over a mutually agreed timeline, SpiceJet said without giving specific details.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The airline said it had already provided a bank guarantee of USD 5 million under the direction of the Madras High Court in the matter and there is no adverse financial liability on the company.

Best of Express Premium

(Joining) BJP an option, AAP has better strategy than Congress: Hardik PatelPremium
(Joining) BJP an option, AAP has better strategy than Congress: Hardik Patel
Explained: The new Indo-Pacific blocPremium
Explained: The new Indo-Pacific bloc
Rising global rates, Re fall may scale down India Inc ECB plansPremium
Rising global rates, Re fall may scale down India Inc ECB plans
Opinion: The message from the government’s wheat export banPremium
Opinion: The message from the government’s wheat export ban
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement