SpiceJet Monsoon sale extended till tomorrow, flight fares as low as Rs 888

Budget airline SpiceJet has extended its Monsoon sale on both international and domestic flights till July 7.

According to the airline’s website, SpiceJet is offering air tickets at fares as low as Rs 888. The domestic fares in the sale start at Rs 888, while the tickets to international destinations can be booked starting at a discounted price of Rs 3,499.

This limited period offer was earlier valid from July 2 to July 6, which has now been extended by a day. The discount can be availed on both one-way fares and round-trip fares.

And great discounts keep raining! SpiceJet’s Monsoon Sale now extended till July 7, 2019! Domestic fares starting at Rs 888/- and International fares starting at Rs 3499/-. Rush to https://t.co/PykmFjYcix or get the SpiceJet mobile app now, before the offer runs out! T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/AVTLXne60P — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 6, 2019

Under the Monsoon sale, a flight from Delhi to Mumbai can be booked for Rs 2,299, while a flight from Bengaluru to Chennai can be booked for Rs 902. However, the offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and not applicable on group bookings, said SpiceJet.

The sale concerns with the travel period till September 25, 2019.

In addition to this, the airline is also offering a flat 50 per cent discount on Spice Max bookings for those using American Express cards for the transaction. Besides, the sale is also offering 250 Spice Club bonus points on new registrations and Rs 1,000 Spice Vacations hotel voucher for mobile app bookings.

The tickets can be booked on Spicejet’s website spicejet.com and Spicejet’s mobile app.