Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

SpiceJet loss widens; CFO resigns

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the industry has been witness to one of the most severe operating environment in the recent past which impacted the progress and recovery made in the third quarter of FY2022.

For the full fiscal year 2021-22, the net loss for SpiceJet surged 73 per cent at Rs 1,725 crore from Rs 998.30 crore in the comparable period. (PTI)

Low-cost carrier, SpiceJet on Wednesday saw widening of its losses on a year-on-year basis during the January-March quarter of FY22 as well the April-June quarter of the current fiscal.

The airline posted a net loss of Rs 458 crore for the quarter ending March against Rs 235.3 crore in the year-ago period. During the April-June quarter, net losses stood at Rs 789 crore against Rs 729 crore a year back.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet chief financial officer Sanjeev Taneja resigned on Wednesday. The airline said its board has identified a candidate for the position and it shall be filled in September.

SpiceJet had delayed announcing the Q4FY22 results due to a ransomware attack. “Record high ATF prices and depreciating rupee were the major contributors,” Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, as per a PTI report, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) deregistered two more Boeing 737 planes of SpiceJet following non-payment of dues to lessors. With the latest deregistration, a total of six Boeing 737 aircraft of the budget carrier have been deregistered in August.  WITH FE & PTI

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 09:22:48 pm
