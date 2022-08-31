SpiceJet loss widens; CFO resigns

Low-cost carrier, SpiceJet on Wednesday saw widening of its losses on a year-on-year basis during the January-March quarter of FY22 as well the April-June quarter of the current fiscal.

The airline posted a net loss of Rs 458 crore for the quarter ending March against Rs 235.3 crore in the year-ago period. During the April-June quarter, net losses stood at Rs 789 crore against Rs 729 crore a year back.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet chief financial officer Sanjeev Taneja resigned on Wednesday. The airline said its board has identified a candidate for the position and it shall be filled in September.

SpiceJet had delayed announcing the Q4FY22 results due to a ransomware attack. “Record high ATF prices and depreciating rupee were the major contributors,” Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, as per a PTI report, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) deregistered two more Boeing 737 planes of SpiceJet following non-payment of dues to lessors. With the latest deregistration, a total of six Boeing 737 aircraft of the budget carrier have been deregistered in August. WITH FE & PTI