Spicejet launches Monsoon sale, offers flight at fares as low as Rs 888

The homegrown budget airline, Spicejet has launched its Monsoon sale for its domestic and international passengers. According to the airline’s website, the sale offers air tickets at fares as low as Rs 888.

The domestic fares in the sale start at Rs 888, while the international tickets can be booked starting at Rs 3,499.

Under the Monsoon sale, a flight from Delhi to Mumbai can be booked for Rs 2,299, while a flight from Bengaluru to Chennai can be booked for Rs 902.

This limited period offer is valid from July 2 to July 6, tweeted Spicejet. The discount can be availed on both one-way fares and round trip fares. The discount offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and not applicable on group bookings, said SpiceJet.

The sale concerns with the travel period till September 25, 2019.

It is raining offers with SpiceJet’s Monsoon Sale! Domestic fares starting at Rs 888/- and International fares starting at Rs 3499/-. Rush to https://t.co/PykmFjYcix or get the SpiceJet mobile app now, before the offer runes out! Sale closes 6th July, 2019. T&C Apply. #SpiceJet pic.twitter.com/YAGlT4hQFA — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 4, 2019

Spicejet is also offering an additional 50 per cent off on SpiceMax seats booking with American Express cards. Besides, the sale is also offering 250 Spice Club bonus points on new registrations and Rs 1,000 Spice Vacations hotel voucher for mobile app bookings.

The tickets can be booked on Spicejet’s website spicejet.com and Spicejet’s mobile app.