SpiceJet gets 3,000 bookings for seaplane service

PM Narendra Modi boards a seaplane from the Statue of Unity at Kevadia. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

SpiceJet has received 3,000 bookings for the seaplane service connecting Sabarmati riverfront and Statue of Unity in Gujarat, said chairman and managing director of the airlines, Ajay Singh on Saturday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country’s first seaplane route.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modiji encouraged us a lot to begin this flight and today he not only inaugurated the flight, but he was also our first passenger,” Singh told media persons after returning from Kevadia Colony on the 18-seater aircraft which can accommodate 15 passengers, two pilots and an attendant.

Explained More in pipeline across India Besides beginning seaplane services to Surat, SpiceJet says it plans to introduce seaplane services between Port Blair and Havelock in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kaziranga in Assam, Delhi to Naini lake, Haridwar, Rishikesh and Tehri Dam. Similar operations are also planned in Srinagar, Ladakh, Udaipur, Sunderbans in West Bengal and backwaters of Kerala.

“We will be trying to connect Statue of Unity with other cities. Our first attempt will be to connect Surat. The existing (one-way) fares will be between Rs 1500-5,000… It is not like any other common flight. It is a special experience as it would fly at low altitudes from where the surrounding beauty can be seen near Statue of Unity,” he added.

Airline officials said that the airline was still fine tuning the booking system which has already received 3,000 bookings, most of which are from the Gujarat region.

According to Singh, 30 per cent of the seats will be priced at Rs 1,500 under the UDAN scheme.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd