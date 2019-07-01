SpiceJet flight in Surat, Air India plane in Mangaluru avert mishaps on wet runways

Heavy rains saw two flights – an Air India Express plane in Mangaluru and a SpiceJet aircraft in Surat – veering off or overshooting wet runways Sunday. All passengers onboard the two flights escaped the incidents unhurt.

Earlier in the day, Air India Express Boeing 737 plane from Dubai, with 183 passengers on board, veered off the designated path in Mangaluru while vacating a wet runway after landing. According to an official, the flight’s pilots made a failed landing attempt and went around before coming back again and landing, following which the aircraft veered off into soft ground.

“AI Express aircraft VT-AYA, operating IX 384, Dubai to Mangalore on June 30, after Landing on Runway 24 while vacating the runway to the right side, has gone off the taxiway into soft ground. Tailwind and wet runway with inadequate braking action was reported. All passengers and crew are safe, and deplaned using step ladder,” a spokesperson said.

In the evening, SpiceJet’s Bombardier Q400 coming into Surat from Bhopal overshot the runway at the time of landing amid heavy rains at the airport.

“(Sunday) evening Bhopal to Surat SpiceJet flight overshot Runway at Surat airport. All passengers and crew members are safe. Rescue operation is in progress and getting affected due to heavy rain,” Surat airport director tweeted. A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed the incident.