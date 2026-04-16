SpiceJet flight hits Akasa aircraft on ground at IGI airport

The SpiceJet aircraft has been grounded at Delhi, said a SpiceJet spokesperson. (File Photo)

A SpiceJet aircraft hit an Akasa Air flight on ground while taxiing at Delhi airport Thursday, resulting in damage to its right winglet. The left-hand horizontal stabiliser of the Akasa flight was damaged in the accident.

The SpiceJet aircraft has been grounded at Delhi, said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

Akasa Air’s aircraft operating flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad had to return to the bay on Thursday. A spokesperson said that preliminary information indicates that the aircraft was stationary when another airline’s aircraft made contact with it.

All passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly our passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest, added the Akasa Air spokesperson.