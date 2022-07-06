DGCA issues show cause notice to SpiceJet, says it ‘failed to establish safe, reliable air services’

Following a series of technical malfunctions onboard SpiceJet planes in the past few weeks, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to the Indian carrier in connection with the degradation of safety margins of its aircraft.

“SpiceJet has failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services under Aircraft Rules, 1937,” the DGCA said.

As many as eight malfunction incidents have been reported in the last 18 days alone. The DGCA’s audit of the low-cost carrier in September 2021 found that component suppliers were not being paid on a regular basis leading to a shortage of spares.

Following a series of air safety snags, senior officials had told The Indian Express that the DGCA was likely to soon summon the carrier’s officials to flag its concern. “We are going to call them (SpiceJet representatives) shortly to set things right,” said a senior DGCA official.

On Wednesday, SpiceJet said that its freighter aircraft, which was heading to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata on Tuesday as the pilots realised after take off that its weather radar was not working. The incident came just a day after the airline’s Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator and its Kandla-Mumbai flight was forced to land in after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air.

The DGCA had expressed concern about SpiceJet’s operations earlier as well. In May, the safety regulator had ordered an inspection of the airline’s entire fleet after one of its planes encountered severe turbulence and suffered damage, but was still allowed by the maintenance crew to take an onward flight.