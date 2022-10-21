SpiceJet to operate at full capacity from October 30 as DGCA lifts safety curbs

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday lifted the restrictions imposed on private carrier SpiceJet, allowing it to operate the airlines at full capacity from October 30, news agency ANI reported.

A senior DGCA official told ANI that SpiceJet can operate at full capacity from October 30. During the ‘Enhanced Surveillance’ period, the air carrier had shown improvements, the official said.

In July this year, the aviation safety regulator ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks, which was later extended on September 21. The decision meant that the airline was only allowed to fly a little over 2,000 flights from the approved number of 4,192.

“However, as a matter of abundant caution, the competent authority has decided that the restriction as imposed in the order dated 27.07.2022 shall continue to be in force till the end of the summer schedule i.e, 29.10.2022, in accordance with the powers conferred under Rule 19A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937,” the DGCA statement in September said.

Earlier in September, a SpiceJet flight that took off for Maharashtra’s Nashik from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport returned midway to the city due to an ‘autopilot’ snag. As many as seven incidents of technical glitches were reported in the month of June and July.