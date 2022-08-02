SpiceJet clears all outstanding principal dues of AAI

Updated: August 2, 2022 11:08:48 am
SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and cleared all outstanding principal dues of the airport operator.
“With this, SpiceJet will no longer remain on ‘cash and carry’ at AAI-run airports across the country and will revert to advance payment mechanism for daily flight operations,” the airline’s statement noted.
The Centre-run AAI had in 2020 put SpiceJet on a ‘cash and carry’ basis as the carrier was unable to clear its previous dues.
In the ‘cash and carry’ model, the airline has to make daily payments to the AAI for various charges — navigation, landing, parking, and others — to operate flights.
Subscriber Only Stories
SpiceJet said on Tuesday: “In another big boost for the airline, AAI will release SpiceJet’s INR 50 crore bank guarantee following the airline clearing all its principal dues. This will result in additional liquidity for the airline.” SpiceJet has been making losses for the last four years. It incurred net losses of Rs 316 crore, Rs 934 crore and Rs 998 crore in 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.
In the April-December period of 2021, the airline posted a net loss of Rs 1,248 crore. The airline is yet to declare results for January-March period of 2022.
Aviation regulator DGCA had on July 27 ordered SpiceJet to operate not more than 50 per cent of its flights, which were approved for summer schedule, for a period of eight weeks.
On July 6, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
Delhi HC says give mosquito repellant, hand sanitiser to students
A startup’s pilot project aims to change how people buy medicines
Latest News
Ek Villain Returns box office collection day 4: Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham film fails the Monday test
SpiceJet clears all outstanding principal dues of AAI
Jai Bhim leads in nominations at IFFM Awards 2022; 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sardar Udham follow
MCD sets December deadline to complete waste-to-art work at Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Park
Washington: 1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting in US
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important for India
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match live?
Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rain, NDRF teams rushed to districts
Julia Fox’s low-rise pants is confusing netizens; find out why
The top 5 underrated films of July: From Janhvi Kapoor’s criminally under-appreciated Good Luck Jerry to Freida Pinto’s period drama
Rupee rises 12 paise to 78.94 against US dollar in early trade
Ghaziabad: Man wanted in a dozen criminal cases arrested after gunfire exchange with cops