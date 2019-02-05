SpiceJet announces airfare discount, tickets start from as low as Rs 899

Toggle Menu
The airfare, according to the official website of SpiceJet will start from an all-inclusive price of Rs 899. This limited period offer is valid till February 9, 2019, tweeted the airline.

Domestic carrier SpiceJet Tuesday announced a mega airfare discount for both domestic and international flights. The airfare, according to the official website of SpiceJet, will start from an all-inclusive price of Rs 899.

However, the discount is applicable on only one-way fares on non-stop flights only and the offer is valid till September 25, 2019. To avail discount, the tickets should be booked at least 14 days before departure. The discount offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and not applicable on group bookings, said SpiceJet.

The airline is also offering an additional 10 per cent off on flight tickets and free priority check-in on booking through SBI credit card. SBI’s offer is only valid on bookings made through SpiceJet’s official website and passengers need to use the promo code, SBISALE to avail the discount.

