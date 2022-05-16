Specially abled child denied boarding: DGCA issues show-cause notice to IndiGo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo after findings of the three-member committee investigating the Ranchi Airport incident of May 7 “prima facie indicate inappropriate handling of passengers by the IndiGo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations”.

The committee probing the incident, where a specially-abled child was denied boarding by an IndiGo employee, has submitted its report to the DGCA.

On May 7, an IndiGo staffer denied boarding to a specially abled child for a Ranchi-Hyderabad flight. The airline had said at the time that the child was “visibly in panic”.

“The proceedings of the committee were partly held in the open and partly in camera as per the request of the affected family. The findings of the committee prima facie indicate inappropriate handling of passengers by the IndiGo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations,” the DGCA said Monday.

“In view of this, it has been decided to issue a show cause notice to the concerned airline through its authorized representative to explain as to why suitable enforcement action should not be taken against them for the non-conformances”.

Last week, The Indian Express had reported that the three-member team deputed by the national aviation safety regulator to probe the incident at Ranchi airport would look into the operational and legal aspects, including the applicability of the “regulations for carriage of persons with disabilities and reduced mobility”.

The DGCA has given time till May 26 to IndiGo to respond to the show-cause notice. “After hearing their submissions, appropriate action as per law would be taken,” the regulator said.