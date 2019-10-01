Snag-hit Goa-Delhi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing

An IndiGo flight from Goa to Delhi, 6E 336, had to turn around and land at Goa’s Dabolim Airport early on Monday in what was the airline’s second emergency landing in three days.

The flight was carrying 180 passengers, including Goa’s Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral and a team of officers, when the pilot noticed a technical snag in the aircraft’s left engine. The DGCA has initiated a probe into the incident.

“IndiGo strongly refutes the occurrence of any fire in the engine of flight 6E336 from Goa to Delhi. During the shutdown process of the engine, it is not unusual that unburnt fuel ignites some sparks seen at the exhaust of the engine, which was noticed by the passengers. At no point of time there was any danger of fire in the engine,” the airline said.

The aircraft had done 12,000 hours since the last shop visit. IndiGo said that the cause of the incident is under investigation. A shop visit is major maintenance event of an aircraft wherein the removal of its engine is required.

“There are different categories of an aircraft’s maintenance and there are different parameters and checklists that airlines adhere to. 12,000 hours is well within the engine’s life expectancy. In many cases, an oil leak in the engine, for example, could cause some sparks, which when coming into contact with highly combustible aircraft fuel can cause some flames but it does not mean the engine caught fire,” said a source, requesting anonymity.

On September 27, Indigo flight 6E 463, in-bound from Chandigarh, made at emergency landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after pilots noticed a caution light for the aircraft’s left engine.