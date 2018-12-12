Smoke forces IndiGo flight to make emergency landing

An IndiGo aircraft from Jaipur to Kolkata, with 136 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at its destination airport on Monday after smoke engulfed the plane mid-air, a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said. The cause for development of smoke has not been ascertained yet and is being probed by the country’s air accident investigators.

After the smoke was observed in the cabin, cockpit and lavatories, pilots of the flight, which was being operated on the Pratt & Whitney-powered Airbus A320neo engines, made an emergency call at the Kolkata airport while the aircraft was still 45 miles out. “On request from captain, aircraft proceeded to isolation bay. On reaching isolation bay, after passenger (exit) chutes deployed and few passengers (were) evacuated. Forward passengers deplaned via step ladder,” the DGCA official said, adding that there were no injuries reported.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board, which comes under the Civil Aviation Ministry, has launched a probe into the incident, he said. The airline has also been asked to submit a preliminary report after a detailed technical inspection, he added. In a tweet on Tuesday, IndiGo said: “Our flight 6E-237 on December 10, operated on Jaipur-Kolkata route made an emergency landing due to suspected smoke in the cabin. All passengers and crew onboard are safe. There was no malfunction with the airplane.”