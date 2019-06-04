Toggle Menu
‘Small cut’ found on Air India flight’s door in San Francisco

The plane was grounded and the return flight, which had 210 passengers on board, was cancelled.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered a probe into the incident.

A “small cut” was found in the area below a door on an Air India (AI) aircraft about to arrive in San Francisco on Monday and the airline was investigating the extent of the damage. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered a probe into the incident.

An AI spokesman said that during walk around inspection of the Boeing 777 plane at San Francisco airport, a small cut/crack on the bottom right corner of left side-2 entry door was found. The plane was grounded and the return flight, which had 210 passengers on board, was cancelled.

The crack on the Air India aircraft’s door. (ANI)

“Air India is trying to get help from local Aircraft Maintenance Repair Agencies for the repair, failing which men and material would be sent from India,” the spokesman said.

