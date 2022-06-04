Singapore regulator raises issues over Tata takeover of AI

Tata Group will need to convince Singapore’s Competition and Consumer Commission (CCCS) that its takeover of Air India does not violate the country’s anti-competition laws.

This is because the CCCS has observed that Air India and Vistara, which is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, are two of the three key market players along overlapping air passenger and air cargo transport routes. These include the provision of international air passenger transport services along direct flights on the Singapore-Mumbai and Singapore-Delhi routes as well as the provision of air cargo transport services from Singapore to India.

“Both airlines are likely to be each other’s close, if not the closest, competitor,” CCCS has observed. Section 54 of Singapore’s Competition Act 2004 prohibits mergers that have resulted, or may be expected to result, in a substantial lessening of competition in Singapore. FE