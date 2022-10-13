scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Singapore Airlines, Tata Group in talks over integration of Vistara and Air India

"The discussions seek to deepen the existing partnership between SIA and Tata, and may include a potential integration of Vistara and Air India," Singapore Airlines said in a statement.

Singapore Airlines owns a 49% stake in Tata SIA Airlines, which operates Vistara, while the remaining 51% is owned by the Indian conglomerate. (Representational image/File)

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it was in confidential discussions with India’s Tata Group regarding a potential deal which may involve the integration of Vistara and Air India.

However, it added the discussions were ongoing and no definitive terms were agreed upon yet.
Singapore Airlines owns a 49% stake in Tata SIA Airlines, which operates Vistara, while the remaining 51% is owned by the Indian conglomerate.

Air India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 04:41:23 pm
