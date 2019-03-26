Toggle Menu
Singapore Airlines flight from Mumbai to Singapore receives bomb threathttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/aviation/singapore-airlines-flight-from-mumbai-to-singapore-receives-bomb-threat-5643199/

Singapore Airlines flight from Mumbai to Singapore receives bomb threat

However, the flight landed safely at Singapore's Changi International Airport on Tuesday morning around 8 am local time, the airline added.

Singapore Airlines flight from Mumbai to Singapore receives bomb threat
The flight had departed from Mumbai airport around 11.50 am on Monday. (File Photo)

A Singapore Airlines flight heading from Mumbai to Singapore with 263 passengers on board Tuesday received a bomb threat, the carrier said.

However, the flight landed safely at Singapore’s Changi International Airport on Tuesday morning around 8 am local time, the airline added.

“Singapore Airlines confirms there was a bomb threat concerning SQ423 operating from Mumbai to Singapore. The aircraft arrived in Singapore on 26 March, 2019, at about 0800hrs (local time).

“There were 263 passengers on board. We are assisting the authorities with their investigations and regret that we are unable to provide further details,” a statement issued by the airline said.

The flight had departed from Mumbai airport around 11.50 am on Tuesday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Jet Airways debt crisis: Naresh Goyal, wife quit board, lenders step in to keep it flying
2 No sacrifice too big for me to safeguard Jet interest: Naresh Goyal
3 Jet Airways to clear dues & salaries, restore normal operations