Singapore airlines introduces A-350-900 aircraft for Hyderabad-Singapore route

Singapore Airlines (SIA) Friday announced the introduction of wide-body aircraft for medium-haul flights between Hyderabad and Singapore.

The aircraft–A350-900–has higher ceilings, larger windows, an extra wide body delivering more space and comfort, as well as lighting designed to reduce jetlag.

Info-tech system in A 350 aircraft. Info-tech system in A 350 aircraft.

It also offers a 76″ fully-flat bed, adjustable lighting intensity, a personal 17” full high-definition touchscreen monitor (business class), ergonomically-designed and six-way adjustable headrest seats (economic class) with 11.6” touchscreen monitor.

Business class of A 350 aircraft. Business class of A 350 aircraft.

The aircraft is also fitted with an in-flight entertainment system offering a selection of more than 1,800 movies, TV shows, audio programmes, and games.

Economic class seats of A 350 aircraft. Economic class seats of A 350 aircraft.

In addition, customers will have access to high-speed in-flight WiFi service.

Cabin crew and sitting arrangement of A 350 aircraft. Cabin crew and sitting arrangement of A 350 aircraft.

Speaking about the launch, Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd said, “Over the past few months, Hyderabad International Airport has witnessed significant growth in international passenger traffic. Singapore is one of the most sought-after destinations from Hyderabad. The introduction of the highly advanced A 350 aircraft will increase further passenger traffic from the southern and central region.”

New schedule for flights between Hyderabad and Singapore. New schedule for flights between Hyderabad and Singapore.

The inaugural flight of the new aircraft will depart from Hyderabad International Airport at 2310 hrs on 30 October 2022. SAI will now operate daily instead of the earlier four times-a-week schedule.