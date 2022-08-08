scorecardresearch
Shuttle bus delayed, SpiceJet flyers start walking on tarmac: DGCA to probe

A source said that one bus arrived shortly after landing and carried a section of the passengers to the terminal with the second one only arriving around 45 minutes later.

"The information that passengers of SpiceJet flight Hyderabad-Delhi on 6th August were forced to walk towards the terminal on foot is wrong and is denied. There was a brief delay in the arrival of coaches to ferry the passengers from the tarmac to the terminal building," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Several SpiceJet passengers in Delhi started walking on the tarmac after waiting over 45 minutes for a bus to arrive to ferry them to the terminal building. The flight, which arrived from Hyderabad at around 11.30pm Saturday night, was carrying 186 passengers. As per sources, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the issue.

“Despite repeated requests from our staff, a few passengers started walking towards the terminal. They had barely walked a few meters when the coaches arrived. All passengers, including those who had started walking, travelled on the coaches to the terminal building,” the spokesperson added.

Currently, the DGCA has imposed a restriction on SpiceJet barring it from operating more than 50 per cent of its scheduled flights. The aviation safety regulator had ordered SpiceJet to curb its operations after the airline suffered a series of technical malfunctions on its aircraft, and the DGCA noted that the airline was not able to maintain safe and reliable operations.

