Thursday, January 20, 2022
Share claims details with Jet Airways staff: NCLAT to Jalan-Kalrock

🔴 The order comes nearly seven months after the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) cleared the plan last June.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
January 21, 2022 3:35:37 am
Jet Airways, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Murari Lal Jalan-Kalrock Capital consortium, Jet Airways news, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsHeaded by Chairman Justice Ashok Bhushan, the NCLAT bench said as the consortium’s plan has already been approved by the NCLT, it “is no more confidential” and a copy should be provided to the aggrieved person.

A two-member bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday told the Murari Lal Jalan-Kalrock Capital consortium, the winning bidder for Jet Airways, to share portions of the resolution plan pertaining to claims of employees with the airline’s workmen.

The Association of Aggrieved Workmen of Jet Airways (India) Ltd had sought a copy of the approved resolution plan and the latest direction has come on a plea filed by the association. The order comes nearly seven months after the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) cleared the plan last June.

Headed by Chairman Justice Ashok Bhushan, the NCLAT bench said as the consortium’s plan has already been approved by the NCLT, it “is no more confidential” and a copy should be provided to the aggrieved person.  WITH PTI

X