RoC finds complex fund trail, violations of Cos Act in Jet Airways books

The Registrar of Companies (RoC), in its inspection into affairs of Jet Airways, is learnt to have found various violations of the Companies Act and instances of complex fund trail, indicating diversion of money.

Following the submission of a preliminary inspection report by RoC to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the government could direct the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to probe the suspected siphoning off of funds by the airline’s promoters, sources said. The development comes a day before the deadline of putting in binding bids to acquire Jet Airways ends Friday.

The Western Regional Director of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs started inspection of Jet Airways’ and its subsidiaries’ books of accounts around eight months ago. Its report showed instances of irregularities and alleged fund diversion. There have also been instances where Jet Airways had written off investments in its subsidiary companies without assigning an probable reason, the RoC’s report noted. Jet Airways had to suspend operations mid-April after it ran out of funds and banks refused further infusion.

In an unrelated development, Jet Airways on Thursday said its whole-time director Gaurang Shetty has resigned from the company’s due to personal reasons. The board approved his resignation only Thursday with retrospective effect from April 23, the airline told the BSE in a filing.

It further said Shetty submitted resignation from the board and with the airline with immediate effect, with a request to waive off the notice period. Though the board requested him to continue as a whole-time director at least till the end of his appointment, which is May 23, it accepted his resignation on Thursday with effect from April 23. Jet Airways, once India’s largest private airline, on April 17 decided to temporarily suspend operations as a consortium of lenders refused to consider extending emergency funding of Rs 983 crore to keep the airline flying. The closure of the airline’s operations had rendered around 16,500-plus employees including hundreds of pilots, who were not being paid salaries for several months, virtually jobless.

The airline which started defaulting four months ago was looking for an investor to pump in funds but failed to get any funding source. Etihad Airways, which holds around 24 per cent stake in the airline, refused to bring in funds. Banks refused to provide interim funding. SBI Caps is currently running a bid process for “orderly sale” of equity in the airline, the deadline for which ends today. Jet Airways had said it will now await the bid finalisation process by SBI and consortium of Indian lenders.