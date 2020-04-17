Refund tickets booked during lockdown for travel till May 3: Govt

A senior government official said the decision was taken after factoring in the liquidity issues of airlines and other potential payouts. (File Photo/Representational) A senior government official said the decision was taken after factoring in the liquidity issues of airlines and other potential payouts. (File Photo/Representational)

A day after senior officials of Civil Aviation Ministry held an online meeting with top airline executives, the government announced a set of advisories for airlines to refund domestic and international tickets booked for the flights suspended due to lockdown. However, as per the advisories, airlines will be bound to provide full refunds only to those passengers who have booked during the first lockdown period — March 25 to April 14 — for travel between March 25 to May 3.

“Grievances were received from air travellers regarding refund for flights cancelled because of the nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19. Advisories have been issued regarding refund for both domestic & international tickets booked for the flights suspended due to lockdown,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation (Independent Charge) Hardeep Puri said in a tweet.

The original proposal of the government as discussed during Wednesday’s meeting, was to ask airlines to reduce the period of credit shell being offered currently against cancellation of tickets from one year to six months and refund the unused amount after six months.

The Ministry also said: “Bookings are done the world over. There are issues because of time differences. Different airlines blocked reservations at different times. There may be some passengers who got the bookings done unknowingly. Such cases also need to be addressed”.

A senior government official said the decision was taken after factoring in the liquidity issues of airlines and other potential payouts. “Airlines need to survive for future refunds,” the official said, adding the issue of flyers who booked tickets prior to lockdown will be dealt with at a later stage.

