RBI mops up $5 billion in second forex swap auction

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday executed its second $5 billion forex swap auction in order to improve liquidity in the banking system.

The central bank bought the targeted $5 billion as part of the long term dollar/ rupee swap auction with a three-year tenor, the RBI said in a statement. In turn, the Reserve Bank infused Rs 34,874 crore into the banking system.

Indicating the system is flush with dollars, the RBI received $18.65 billion in bids for the auction and accepted 5 offers. The cut-off for the auction was set at 838 paise, higher than 776 paise in the first auction. However, following the auction, the one-year onshore dollar/rupee forward premium jumped to its highest level since October 31, 2018.

The amount of dollars get mopped up via these operations will reflect in the RBI’s foreign exchange reserves for the tenor of the swap while also reflecting in the RBI’s forward liabilities.

Meanwhile, the system gets rupee equivalent liquidity for the same amount and for the same duration, improving the liquidity.

The RBI had raised $5 billion in the first forex swap auction conducted on March 27 this year. While the primary objective of using auction based foreign exchange swap is to infuse the rupee liquidity through an alternate channel, there could be other collateral benefits at the same time.

The decline in forward premia (especially at the longer tenor) will lower dollar hedging cost for importers.

This also juxtaposes well with the recent relaxation in ECB limits, especially for state owned oil companies, which have unhedged dollar exposures, and can now consider prudential hedging operations, analysts said.

India’s foreign exchange reserves continued its northward push, increasing by $1.105 billion to touch $414.88 billion in the week to April 12, the Reserve Bank data showed last week.

“Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct purchase of government securities under Open Market Operations for an aggregate amount of Rs 12,500 crore on May 2, 2019 through multi-security auction using the multiple price method,” the Reserve Bank said.

Meanwhile, the rupee on Tuesday recovered from the day’s lows to close higher by 5 paise at 69.62 against the US dollar on some dollar selling by banks and exporters.

However, subdued equity market sentiment and a stronger dollar against its key rival currencies limited the rupee’s gain, forex dealers said.

The currency erased its gains and dropped to a low of 69.83 as crude oil prices extended their Monday’s rally, triggering inflationary and fiscal slippage concerns. Crude oil prices rose to multi-month highs on Monday after the Trump administration decided not to renew waivers that let countries like India buy Iranian oil without facing US sanctions.