Ratan Tata tweets “Welcome back, Air India” after Tata Sons wins bid for national carrier

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata on Friday tweeted a photograph of the company’s former chairman JRD Tata getting down from an Air India flight, minutes after Tata Sons secured the winning bid for the national carrier for Rs 18,000 crore.

In the photo, Tata wrote “The Tata Group winning the bid for Air India is great news! While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata Group’s presence in the aviation industry.”

Welcome back, Air India 🛬🏠 pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

“On an emotional note, Air India, under the leadership of Mr. J.R.D. Tata had, at one time, gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world. Tatas will have the opportunity of regaining the image and reputation it enjoyed in earlier years. Mr. J.R.D. Tata would have been overjoyed if he was in our midst today.” the statement tweeted by Tata read.

“We also need to recognize and thank the government for its recent policy of opening select industries to the private sector.” the statement said.

Air India was founded by the Tata Group in 1932 and was nationalised in 1953. The flag carrier has been in losses ever since its merger with domestic operator Indian Airlines in 2007.

The Tata Group has evinced interest in acquiring the airline on several past occasions, including in 2001 along with Singapore Airlines but the bid was withdrawn at the very last stage because of a number of factors coming together.