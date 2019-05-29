Q4: SpiceJet net profit jumps 22% to Rs 56 crore

SpiceJet on Tuesday reported a 22 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 56 crore for the March quarter, cashing in on higher fares following rival Jet Airways’ grounding.

SpiceJet’s share price closed up 2.1 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday, having gained an impressive 51 per cent since April.

Although SpiceJet grounded 13 Boeing 737 Max aircraft over safety concerns since March 12, its operating revenues jumped 25 per cent y-o-y to Rs 2,531 crore, as it carried 13 per cent more domestic passengers during Q4FY19 from a year earlier.

SpiceJet flew 4.8 million passengers in Q4FY19 compared to 4.2 million passengers a year ago. SpiceJet said it is yet to receive any compensation from Boeing for the grounded fleet. The airline said its average fare during the March quarter was up 11 per cent y-o-y. The regular grounding of aircraft by Jet created a huge capacity shortfall in the domestic market leading to airlines commanding higher fares. SpiceJet, the third-largest domestic carrier, was allotted several of vacant Jet’s slots at Delhi and Mumbai airports. It has so far added 25 aircraft earlier operated by Jet, to its fleet. —FE