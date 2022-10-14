Pune to have direct flights to Singapore from December 2

Starting on December 2, Pune will have direct connectivity with Singapore as Vistara has announced a new route with four flights per week.

The airline said Friday that it would fly its A321neo aircraft from Pune to Singapore in a three-class configuration.

The Vistara flights between Pune and Singapore will have a starting price of Rs 17,799 (for economy tickets), which will go up to Rs 82,999 for business-class tickets. Consumers can book Pune-Singapore tickets for Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The tickets will be available on the same days.

Similarly, Mumbai-Kathmandu flight tickets can be bought for Rs 17,899 for economy class and Rs 51,999 for business class. The flights will be available daily.

While on a Pune tour, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said last month that he was actively pursuing flight connections from the city to Singapore and two other Asian countries. “I am extremely shocked to learn that Pune has only one interactional connection, to Dubai. We must increase it. I will make it my job to follow up on this. Connectivity to Singapore is our priority. Vistara has already applied to us, we will make the process efficient,” he said at an event of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture (MCCIA) on September 3.

“Singapore is a key market for business and leisure travel from various points in India, and we are glad that the new route will offer enhanced connectivity to our customers,” Vinod Kannan, chief executive of Vistara, said. “We are also delighted to introduce another international route between Mumbai and Kathmandu, offering the customers seamless connections beyond Mumbai, across our domestic as well as international network.”

Former MCCIA president Sudhir Mehta attributed the starting of the flights to the perseverance of all those involved. “This is truly an example of how the entire city can work towards and achieve a common goal,” he said.