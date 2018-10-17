Air India air hostess falls off plane, AAIB initiates probe

As the incident is ‘serious’ in nature, the top aviation safety body has been asked to probe the incident. (Representational Image) As the incident is ‘serious’ in nature, the top aviation safety body has been asked to probe the incident. (Representational Image)

THE Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has initiated a probe into the incident in which a 52-year-old flight attendant, Harsha Lobo, fell from a parked Air India plane while closing its door at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) on Monday. As the incident is ‘serious’ in nature, the top aviation safety body has been asked to probe the incident.

Lobo fell from the aircraft while trying to close the door, located near the tail, as the aircraft prepared to take off for Delhi on Monday morning at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA).

A step-ladder had been attached to the door, L5, for cleaners to exit the plane. Lobo was closing the door after the ladder was removed, but slipped and fell through the gap. The airport’s medical staff escorted her to the terminal building, from where she was taken to the hospital.

“The bureau would probe the case,” said B S Rai, AAIB chief.

The airline will also conduct an internal inquiry into the incident. The airline is expected to question the ground staff and cabin crew for the reasons behind Lobo’s fall.

“We are waiting for Ms Lobo to recuperate so that we can take her statement on the incident. The department head of cabin crew will conduct the inquiry,” an Air India official said.

Lobo continues to receive treatment at Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital. According to doctors, she may require another surgery in the heel, which was fractured due to the accident.

