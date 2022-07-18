Pratt & Whitney to set up India Engineering Center in Bengaluru

Aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney on Monday said it will set up a new facility in Bengaluru, which will focus on providing contract engineering services.

The India Engineering Center (IEC) in Bengaluru is slated to commence operation in January next year, Pratt & Whitney (P&W) said in a statement.

IEC will be co-located in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, with the existing Pratt & Whitney India Capability Centre (ICC) and will work closely with centers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Poland, the statement said.

The IEC, which is expected to employ 500 engineers and professionals when fully staffed, has begun recruiting its first tranche of engineers and professionals, P&W said.

The company further said that DJ Dalal and Rema Ravindran have been named as Pratt and Whitney’s North American project director and general manager of the IEC, respectively.

Established this year as part of United Technologies Corporation India Pvt Ltd (UTCIPL), the ICC at Yelahanka is a global supply chain support and operations center, employing around 200 workforce, as per the company.

“Pratt & Whitney’s growth in the country represents our strong ties and deep respect for the skills India offers, skills needed for the future of aviation,” said Ashmita Sethi, managing director of UTCIPL.

The company said it has made significant investments in India, which include investment in the company’s India Customer Training Center in Hyderabad; the R&D collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; as well as the ICC.