Pratt & Whitney glitches: IndiGo flight to Ahmedabad returns after loss of oil pressure

In what has been preliminarily identified as a new problem in the Pratt & Whitney engine equipped Airbus A320neo aircraft, an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad returned back shortly after takeoff when pilots observed loss of oil pressure in the left engine.

“On October 8, an IndiGo A320 aircraft (VT-IVB) operated flight 6E452 from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad returned back to Bengaluru. During the flight, the capitain observerd loss of indication of engine number 1 oil pressure. The pilot followed his procedures and landed back to Bengaluru. VT-IVB was withdrawn from service for further checks at Bengaluru. Another aircraft was routed to operate this sector,” IndiGo said in a statement.

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the regulator had taken cognisance of the issue adding that as per the checklist, the pilot shut down the engine and landed back. The official also said that following the incident, the engine maker had recommended replacement of the engine that is expected to happen later this week.

IndiGo has been facing issues due to the glitches with Pratt & Whitney engines for nearly two years now resulting in grounding of as many as 10 aircraft at one point last year. Currently, only one A320neo aircraft operated by the airline is grounded. According to sources, the aircraft was delivered to IndiGo only ten months ago.

